Aaron Carter and Girlfriend Reportedly Not Engaged, Despite Previous Comments

Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Lina Valentina do not yet appear to be engaged, despite previous comments the singer made suggesting they were going to be.

Carter recently provided a statement to E! News, rolling back what he said in a series of tweets in November about the couple expecting a child, but did not mention their engagement.

“A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumors,” Aaron told the outlet exclusively. “I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.”

Carter’s lack of acknowledgment when it comes to the engagement does not necessarily mean that the couple is not planning to get married, but it is interesting that he did not mention his potential fiancee in the statement.

Also notable, Neither Carter nor Valentina have posted photos on their social media accounts that show off an engagement ring. Arguably, the hit singer may simply be waiting for the right time to pop the question, if he hasn’t already, and with Christmas right around the corner the two may be in for a holiday engagement.

Carter teased the pregnancy and engagement on Twitter just before Thanksgiving, also sharing that he and his girlfriend would also be getting engaged.

“They’re not. I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally,” Carter said, replying to a fan who encouraged him to pay no mind to internet trolls. “I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting…”

The singer also implied, in a separate tweet, that not only would he be having a baby, but possibly two babies.

“Love you too brother man!!!! Can’t wait to see you and your misses and your beautiful daughter we might just be TWINNING SOON,” he wrote. “My woman and I can’t wait to spend some quality time with you.”

Along with the talk of potential marriage and fatherhood, Carter also threw some shade at Justin Bieber when a fan commented that the former should be as successful as the latter.

“Listen man. I can’t sit here & just not say anything to that, I’ve been in this industry before he was born. I’ve had harder times and always bounce back,” Cater said. “No I’m not Justin Bieber I’m Aaron Carter. I’m also in construction. I paved the way. These kids have NEVER paid me homage.”

Bieber replied to the tweets and let Carter know that he was a supporter of the singer, and the feud was over before it even began.