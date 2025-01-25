AnnaLynne McCord is calling it quits with her pro athlete beau. The actress, best known for her role as Naomi Clark on The CW’s 90210 reboot, split from former rugby ace Danny Cipriani after nine months, according to MailOnline, amid his divorce. Cipriani, 37, separated from his ex-wife, Victoria Rose O’Callaghan, in November 2023 after four years of marriage. Allegedly, McCord is one of “several women” Cipriani dated following his separation.

McCord, 37, and Cipriani went Instagram official last April, with the athlete posting a series of photos of the two of them alongside the caption, “My Miracle… Loving you is the easiest thing in the world” with several emojis. McCord took to the comments with a loving message, saying, “Heyyyy!! That’s my line!!! 🙂 I can’t believe… it’s YOU. Thank you for showing up as you do in life. Thank you for choosing to walk through the fire. Of course…. Because you’re you, the fire was the one in fear in that dynamic. I know your story has seen you face hell on earth… but I’m here to bring a little Belinda Carlisle into your Universe. Oh… and, also, you were right…. ‘IT’ really did change my life.”

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Their last Instagram post together was in early November, with McCord posting a photo of the two of them for Cipriani’s birthday. Since then, though, insiders tell MailOnline that the couple “have decided to part ways.” They continued, “Danny was spending the majority of his time in America to be with AnnaLynne, but since their split, he has been at home, which is the biggest sign they’re over for good. Their romance was very turbulent. Danny is going through a very difficult divorce and wasn’t able to give AnnaLynne everything she needed. Being in another serious relationship wasn’t something he wanted so soon after his separation from Victoria.”

AnnaLynne McCord was previously linked to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell and had an on-off relationship between 2011 and 2020. As for Danny Cipriani, his ex previously claimed that he blew £600 (around $750) a month and drugs and messaged other women during their marriage. She was “humiliated” by McCord and Cipriani’s relationship, which came after Cipriani’s “numerous flings.” Whether or not the breakup was amicable is unknown, and while they still have posts about each other still up on their Instagrams, they have unfollowed each other on the social media app.