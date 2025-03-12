3 Quick Facts About Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Marriage

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s deaths shocked the world as the couple was found deceased together in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26.

The mysterious deaths of the two-time Oscar winner, 95, and classical pianist, 65, made headlines as authorities worked to determine what had happened, and on March 7, New Mexico’s chief medical examiner, Heather Jarrell, revealed that Arakawa had died first from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

The syndrome, transmitted to humans by rodent droppings, salvia and urine, begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses rapidly to more severe disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, including life-threatening lung and heart problems.

Hackman died seven days after his wife of severe heart disease, high blood pressure and advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

But what do we know about Hackman and Arakawa’s lives together before their tragic end? Keep reading for details about their marriage and final days.

They Met at the Gym

Photo Credit: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Hackman and Arakawa met in the mid-’80s at a California gym in which she worked while pursuing classical music, according to The New York Times. It wasn’t long before the two started dating, and by 1990, they were sharing a home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The couple tied the knot in 1991, and while they didn’t have children together, Arakawa was a loving stepmother to Hackman’s three children from his previous marriage to Faye Maltese — son Christopher Allen and daughters Leslie Anne and Elizabeth Jean.

They Loved to Watch Movies Together

Photo Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Hackman and Arakawa lived a private life together in Santa Fe, but in 2020, The Birdcage actor shared rare insight into his everyday life with his wife in an interview with Empire.

Hackman told the outlet at the time that he and Arakawa loved watching rented DVDs together, noting, “We like simple stories that some of the little low-budget films manage to produce.”

He also shared their typical weekend plans, revealing that Friday nights are set aside for a Comedy Channel marathon, with an emphasis on Eddie Izzard. “The speed of thought is amazing,” Hackman told the outlet.

Arakawa Kept Hackman ‘Active and Engaged’

(Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Following Hackman and Arakawa’s passing, neighbor Aaron Lenihan told PEOPLE that Arakawa kept the aging actor “active and engaged” with puzzles and Zoom yoga classes. Lenihan also said that the duo was “one of the tightest couples I’ve seen.”

“They seemed like real life partners, really, really close to each other, and they were both incredibly kind. And they were reserved, but they were real, [and] a lot of fun,” he said.

Aaron’s mother, Barbara Lenihan, added, “Gene was as proud of Betsy as she was of him. She had been a concert pianist. Over at their house, she had a special building, a studio that half of it was her grand pianos [and] another half was Gene’s art studio.”