Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Were Last Photographed in Rare Outing Nearly 1 Year Before Their Deaths

What are believed to be the final photographs of two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, have surfaced after the couple was found dead on Wednesday, Feb. 26 in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home.

The legendary actor, 95, and his wife, 64, were last photographed together on March 28, 2024, while grabbing lunch together at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in the town in which Hackman had lived for four decades. Hackman could be seen holding onto the arm of his wife, whom he married in 1991, and using a walking stick at the time. (See the photos here.)

Less than a year later, the couple was found dead in their home in the Santa Fe Summit community northeast of the city, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed Hackman and Arakawa had been found dead along with their dog at home, but said there was no immediate indication of foul play. Mendoza did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple might have died.

Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa at the 2003 golden globe awards (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Before their March 2024 lunch outing, the private couple rarely stepped out in public together, with the last time they walked the red carpet as a duo thought to be at the 2003 Golden Globes. There, Hackman was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment” with his wife by his side.

Hackman hinted at his retirement from acting in 2004 following his appearance in the film Welcome to Mooseport. Throughout his four-decade-long career, Hackman wowed audiences with his performances in classics including 1971’s The French Connection, 1974’s The Conversation, 1978’s Superman, 1992’s Unforgiven, 1996’s The Birdcage, and 2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums.

Gene Hackman in London on September 7, 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

In 2008, Hackman confirmed he had retired, telling GQ in June 2011 that he would only do another movie “if I could do it in my own house, maybe, without them disturbing anything and just one or two people.”



Asked how he would like to be remembered, Hackman told the publication at the time, “As a decent actor. As someone who tried to portray what was given to them in an honest fashion.” He added with a laugh, “I don’t know, beyond that. I don’t think about that often, to be honest. I’m at an age where I should think about it.”