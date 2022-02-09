Zendaya Responds to D.A.R.E.’s Claim That ‘Euphoria’ Glamorizes Drug Use

Zendaya is coming to Euphoria‘s defense after D.A.R.E.’s statement about the show. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya hit back against D.A.R.E.’s claims that Euphoria glamorizes drug usage. The actor even stated that viewers should not be following the example set by her character Rue, who, in the latest episode of the series, encountered a series of dangerous situations and showcased increasingly erratic behavior while battling substance abuse.

Zendaya spoke with the publication about the intense episode, which saw her character being confronted with an intervention about her addiction. She explained that the events depicted on the show aren’t meant to glamorize substance abuse. Instead, the actor believes that the show can serve as a helpful tool for those who are dealing with similar issues.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing,” Zendaya said. “If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

D.A.R.E., which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education and is geared towards students, took aim at Euphoria in January, per Yahoo. Not only did they criticize the series for allegedly glamorizing drug use, but they also issue with the show depicting “anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors.” Their statement read, “Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.”

“It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as ‘groundbreaking’ rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school-age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges,” their statement continued. Zendaya’s recent comment to EW served as the first rebuttal to D.A.R.E.’s claims. Euphoria airs on HBO on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.