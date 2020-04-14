✖

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appeared on the at-home edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, calling in from Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma where the couple is quarantining together. Shelton began the call solo, telling Fallon that he is quarantined with "a bunch of Stefanis." "I'm talking about a pile of 'em," he said. "My mom and stepdad live about 10 miles from here, I haven't seen 'em since the middle of March except for waving at 'em through the truck window." After chatting with Fallon about life at the ranch, Shelton revealed that he and Stefani actually had a schedule to keep.

Stefani herself then appeared on camera wearing camo pants and a sweater with clippers in her hand, telling Fallon, "I'm gonna be helping Blake grow out his mullet. Today we had already scheduled that it was haircut day, so I have my clippers, I got my attachments..." Shelton encouraged Fallon to continue the interview as his girlfriend began trimming the side of his head, and the host asked whether the two stars have broadened the other's musical horizons. "There's music that Blake turned me on to, it's called country music," Stefani cracked. "I hadn't really listened to much of that on my ska playlist, but it's been really fun learning about country music and all the different... he's literally an encyclopedia."

As Stefani finished off Shelton's mullet, The Voice coach asked his girlfriend to shave a "J" and an "F" into the side of his head in honor of Fallon. "I'm literally putting your initials in my head right now Jimmy, I'm not kidding," Shelton told the host. "See this is why these shows are fun, because you would never do this in real life," Fallon replied. "You are so Tiger King right now, you have no idea!" Along with showing off their at-home salon, Shelton and Stefani also opened up about their quarantine activities, revealing that they had been building a garden.

Like lots of people in quarantine, Stefani is also baking bread. "Gwen's learned how to bake bread really good, sourdough bread," Shelton said. "Literally, it's like Little House on the Prairie out here. She makes bread, I've been building a fence and gardening. We're pretty self-sufficient out here."

Shelton had originally announced last month that he would be bringing his mullet back during quarantine. "I have an announcement," he tweeted on March 17. "With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some sh— like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."