‘DWTS’ Alum Artem Chigvintsev Asks Fans If He and Nikki Bella Are ‘Moving Fast’

It's been well noted that Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are ready to take some major steps in their relationship together, as the couple is both engaged and expecting their first child. During the Total Bellas premiere on Thursday, the show addressed the possibility of the couple moving too fast. And, on Twitter, the former Dancing With the Stars pro weighed in on the matter, as well.

In the Total Bellas Season 5 premiere, Bella asked Chigvintsev to move in with her when she moves into her new Arizona house. But, by the end of the episode, it appears as though the former WWE Diva had a change of heart after she considered whether this potential move was indicative of the two moving too fast in their relationship. On Twitter, Chigvintsev posed this exact question to his followers by asking their thoughts on the pace of the couple's relationship. As he also noted in his message, he's a "big believer" in moving forward if both parties believe that it's the right thing for them, regardless of whether or not it's moving too fast or not.

Of course, while much of the discussion was on whether the couple is moving too fast or not, Bella and Chigvintsev are indeed taking those major steps in their relationship together, and it seems to be working for them.

Who else is feeling that Nicole and I are moving fast? I’m a big believer that if it feels right for both of us it’s a right thing to do — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) April 3, 2020

In January, Bella revealed via Instagram that she and Chigvintsev were engaged. At the time, she explained that her beau popped the question during a romantic trip to France a couple of months prior.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," Bella wrote, captioning two photos of the couple. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Later that same month, Bella announced that she was pregnant (her twin sister, Brie Bella, also announced that she was pregnant at the same time).

"I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!!" Bella commented on the news on Instagram, captioning photos of both her and her twin sister. "It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"