Nikki Bella Pens Emotional Message to Fiance Artem Chigvintsev Amid Pregnancy

Nikki Bella couldn't hold back her feelings as she penned a love note about her journey with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on Instagram Saturday. The Total Bellas star, currently expecting her first child with her former Dancing With the Stars pro partner, shared photos of herself dancing with the father-to-be while revealing to her followers what of their love story will be seen on the upcoming season of the E! reality series.

"This Thursday you all get to finally watch & see more behind the photos, the dancing, & the stories of this love, this roller coaster ride I have had with [Artem] on #totalbellas," Bella began. "They say love conquers all…and it sure does. So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren’t real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more. I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God’s gift, his answered prayer. You never know when He will answer it, when it will come, it’s never the timing we desire, or at least we don’t think it is."

Bella continued that she was able to explore her feelings for Chigvintsev when she "finally got the chance," which appears to be a reference to her calling off the wedding with ex-fiancé John Cena in 2018.

"Maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn’t let me walk away, this love that I always wanted," she continued. "Now I didn’t expect to get so much of what I had been praying for in a year lol but I finally opened up my eyes, my heart, & accepted this beautiful gift. And now I have the most beautiful gift of all coming in August, my baby. (Goodness I love saying that!!)."

Bella encouraged her followers not to give up waiting for what they want in life, especially when it comes to love.

"I thought answered prayers were easy, just given when answered but they’re not, there’s a lesson & a growth in each one," she wrote. "You just got to be brave, fearless & know He’s right there holding your hand & waiting for when He knows it’s the right time for you."

Speaking to Chigvintsev, Bella added she was "so glad [she] took the chance," telling him, "You are brave enough to show the world our love, our ups & downs, & all the beautiful imperfections in between."

"I want to dance forever with you my click, my A, my love," the retired pro wrestler wrote. "I know being locked inside with your love one right now can be more tough than enjoyable, especially when finances and kids come into play but maybe right now is a good time to communicate, be adventurous in creative ways, be silly & just dance. Don’t give up on love. Imagine if I did. Sorry so long. Luv u all!"

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic