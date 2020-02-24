Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows off 'Much Bigger' Baby Bump in New Video

Nikki Bella is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and the former WWE star gave fans a new look at her baby bump on Sunday, Feb. 23 when she documented her night out from the previous evening and revealed that her growing stomach was making it difficult for her to fit into one of her dresses.

"Getting ready because it’s gonna be Mama's night out," she told fans in a series of videos on her Instagram Story as she got ready to leave. "I can't believe it fit into this dress. This was a struggle right now but I did, even though my boobs are so big it's causing big gaps. I feel like I'm gonna tear this dress. It looks good, right? My bump has gotten so much bigger literally since Thursday. Look how cute! All right, I'm going with it. I'm gonna do it."

Bella is expecting her baby at the same time her twin sister, Brie Bella, is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, and the sisters shared their happy news in January. The two are due less than two weeks apart.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told PEOPLE. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki added. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.' I’m not ready for it."

Brie and Bryan are parents to daughter Birdie Joe, 2, and Brie said that she found out she was pregnant after deciding she was "meant to have one child."

"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," she explained. "When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, s—!'"

Nikki and Chigvintsev, on the other hand, weren't trying, but Nikki just had a "feeling."

"I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet," she said. "And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?'"

"I didn't tell Artem at this point," she continued. "I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second."

