Amanda Bynes Reportedly 'Really Upset' Over Breakup From Fiancé Paul Michael

Former actress Amanda Bynes is reportedly very upset after breaking up with Paul Michael. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day, just three weeks ago, after meeting in rehab. On Sunday, Michael confirmed the two called off their engagement, but said he still loves her.

"Amanda is really upset about it and not taking it well at all," a source told Us Weekly late Sunday. "Paul realized the relationship just couldn’t go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility."

Rumors of the couple breaking up started when Bynes suddenly deleted every photo she posted with Michael on Instagram. She also shut off the comments on every post still up. Bynes also has not published a new Instagram post since March 1, when she shared photos with friends as they celebrated her being sober for 14 months.

Michael confirmed to InTouch Weekly they "did" break up, adding, "I love her though, she's my best friend."

Back on Feb. 14, Bynes shocked fans by sharing a photo of her hand with a giant engagement ring and revealing she was "engaged to tha love of my life." It was later discovered the man she was engaged to was Michael, whom she reportedly dated for two to three months before. They reportedly met in rehab, and Bynes said they were both sober for a year in one of her several videos with him.

"Hey, everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé," Bynes said in one clip. "I'm so lucky. As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous. He's also the best person on the face of the Earth."

Bynes' parents were reportedly against the marriage. The former Nickeloeon star, 33, needs their approval, as she remains under conservatorship.

"Amanda's mother doesn't have any issue with her daughter requesting a hearing regarding the conservatorship," a source told Us Weekly last month. "Lynn feels Amanda isn't in any capacity to make any decisions about her care or treatment. Lynn will request that Amanda remain in a controlled environment."

Another source told E! News it was "unlikely" Bynes and Michael would ever get married.

"Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship," the E! News insider said.

Bynes has been under conservatorship since 2014, following a series of run-ins with the law and her time under involuntary psychiatric holds. The conservatorship was extended another two years in 2018. In a Paper interview in November 2018, Bynes said she was "really ashamed and embarrassed" by some of her actions in 2013 and 2014.

Although she said she was sober in the Paper interview, Bynes later checked herself back into rehab in January 2019 after a relapse. She reportedly checked out of the facility in December.

In another now-deleted post on Instagram, Bynes complained about her conservatorship case, claiming she is forced to go to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month.

"I'm sorry that this is what I'm dealing with and I'm sorry that I put my problems onto the Internet, but this is what life has come to," the former All That star said in the video. "So thank you guys so much for always supporting me. Love you all. Peace out. I appreciate your love and support. Love you guys! Bye!"

