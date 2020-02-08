Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Spotted out for First Time Since Assault Confession Audio Leaked

Amber Heard stepped out on Friday for the first time since a new audio clip of her and Johnny Depp talking about their violent relationship was released. Heard went to a pre-Oscar event hosted by the WME talent agency in Los Angeles, California, along with her new girlfriend Bianca Butti. Fans are still calling on Heard to answer for the audio clip.

Heard was dressed all in black on Friday as she went to her first public event in over a week. In photos published by The Daily Mail, she wore a silky black gown and matching boots, with a few necklaces of different lengths around her neck. Her lips were painted bright red and her blonde hair fell in voluminous crimps.

Heard clutched the hand of Butti on her way into the party. Butti wore a slick black suit with a high-collared white shirt and sheer black shoes. However, fans are still more hung up on Heard's previous relationship with Depp.

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017, and their marriage ended in alleged domestic violence. Heard has accused Depp of physical abuse, while Depp has sued Heard for damaging his career with these allegations.

Last week, things got even more complicated as The Daily Mail published an audio recording of Heard and Depp talking, apparently soon after a heated fight. In it, Heard admitted to "hitting" Depp, though she denied some of his more serious claims.

"I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard said. "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

The recording was apparently made during a couples' therapy session where Depp and Heard were trying to talk through their issues. An outspoken sect of fans argue that it disproves Heard's previous allegations against Depp, and instead shows her to be the abuser.

So far, Heard herself has not responded to the allegations, although her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan has issued a statement refuting the claims against her.

"The fact that a woman fights or talks back does not mean that she has not been the subject of repeated domestic violence and abuse," Kaplan said in a statement published by Newsweek. "It's a myth to say, as Mr. Depp apparently is implying, that if Ms. Heard slapped him, then she can't also be a victim. That is just not true."

Heard made no mention of the new developments in this story to reporters on Friday night.