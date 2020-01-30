Anna Kournikova Expecting Third Child With Enrique Iglesias

Just two years after welcoming their twins Nicholas and Lucy, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are reportedly pregnant with their third child. Although the couple, who are known for being private when it comes to their personal lives, have not confirmed the exciting news, Kournikova was seen with a noticeable baby bump in photos obtained by Spain's Hola! magazine.

In the photos, which can be viewed by clicking here, Iglesias and Kournikova are seen enjoying a little time on their boat in Miami, Florida. Kournikova appears to be hiding her growing belly beneath a dark track jacket.

The reported pregnancy and the fact that the couple have not yet announced it does not necessarily come as much of a surprise. Kournikova and Iglesias did not announce that they were expecting Nicholas and Lucy until several days after the little ones were born, with the tennis player making the exciting announcement in January 2018 when she revealed their names. Shortly after, she shared a throwback photo to when she was 37 weeks pregnant.

Years prior to the expansion of their family, Kournikova had opened up about her desire to have children when speaking to Women’s Health in 2011.

"I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt," she said. "I love taking care of people."

Iglesias has also opened up about parenthood, calling it "one of the best feelings in the world" during a October 2018 appearance on ITV's Lorraine.

"It's one of the best feelings in the world. [I'm more responsible]. I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them," he said at the time, according to MSN. "I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad."

Kournikova and Iglesias originally met on the set for his music video, "Escape," and have been together for 18 years. In 2002, they became linked romantically after they began appearing on red carpets together.

Throughout the course of their relationship, the couple have been dogged with ongoing rumors about engagements, weddings, and divorces. Despite the rumors, the couple have remained together.

Recently, Anna Kournikova took to Instagram to dote on his youngsters, sharing a rare video of Nicholas and Lucy chasing the camera, Iglesias' song "Finally Found You" serving as the soundtrack to the video.