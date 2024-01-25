Oscar Nominations 2024: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and as always they were extremely controversial among film critics, movie buffs and casual viewers alike. The Oscars have made a concerted effort to recognize more blockbusters in recent years, yet many fans still felt that their favorites were snubbed. On the other hand, there were some historic wins to celebrate as well. Oscar nominees are decided by a vote among the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and in general they all vote within their personal disciplines – actors vote on nominations for actors, directors for directors and so on. That means that no one was snubbed through a concerted effort, but fans will still marvel at the trends visible in these nominations. Many feel that their favorites were unjustly left out, while there are some happy surprises in the lineup this year as well. The Academy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, March 10 starting at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Here's a look at some of the biggest surprises – for better or worse – among the nominees.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Both Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig were snubbed in their respective #Oscars categories: Best Actress & Best Director. pic.twitter.com/dquyKSCuip — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2024 First up, Barbie was trending once again this week when fans saw that Greta Gerwig was not nominated for best director, and Margot Robbie was not nominated for best lead actress for this movie. This was unquestionably one of the most popular and most-talked-about movies of 2023, and while it did earn eight Oscar nominations in total, these two omissions offended some fans. Many were particularly upset because Ryan Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor for playing Ken, and fans felt that nominating Gosling but not Robbie was an example of the sexism tackled within the movie itself. However, other fans pointed out that Robbie and Gerwig were both recognized for their work when it came to the movie as a whole. Barbie was nominated for best picture and best production design, giving a nod to Robbie's work both as a star and a producer, as well as Gerwig's contributions. prevnext

America Fererra America Ferrera is on the phone live on TODAY to chat about her #Oscars nomination, where she was when she found out she was nominated, who her first calls were and reacts to #Barbie’s Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig not being nominated. pic.twitter.com/euKnTD7za8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2024 Fans were overjoyed to see that America Fererra got her first Oscar nomination ever for her role in Barbie, and some even said this was more important to them than Robbie's omission. While Robbie portrayed an anthropomorphized doll, Fererra played a real human character with a touching arc in this movie, and some fans even questioned why she was relegated to best supporting actress rather than a lead. prevnext

The Iron Claw ‘THE IRON CLAW’ did not get any #Oscar nominations. See the full nominees list: https://t.co/mV9bAnoYBF pic.twitter.com/QCZbnZ8c55 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 23, 2024 A few "snubs" that made headlines concern movies that were released after the nomination deadline had passed – in particular, The Iron Claw. This movie hit theaters on Dec. 22, while according to the Academy, the deadline to nominate a movie was Nov. 15. While The Iron Claw was still eligible, it's unlikely that enough voters had seen it in time to to score the nominations that fans felt it deserved. Many at least wanted Zac Efron to be recognized in the best lead actor category. prevnext

Sterling K. Brown Sterling K. Brown and Jeffrey Wright mark the first time a Black lead actor was nominated alongside a Black supporting actor from the same film. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/UCILwK4LMx — Mekishana Pierre (@mekishana) January 23, 2024 Actor Sterling K. Brown also landed his first Oscar nomination this year for playing Cliff Ellison in American Fiction, to fans' delight. Brown has become a household name over the last few years and has racked up some major awards in the process. Seeing this three-time Emmy winner on the Oscar nominees list has made his fans delighted. prevnext

May December Actors have no sense of humor. Justice for the MAY DECEMBER performances #Oscars pic.twitter.com/r8BgoODUW6 — Marshall Shaffer (@media_marshall) January 23, 2024 Fans are disappointed – but generally not surprised – that the cast of May December did not get any nominations. The movie's one and only nomination is in the best original screenplay category, but fans feel that Natalie Portman earned a nod for best lead actress, while Julianne Moore and Charles Melton should have been nominated for best supporting actress and actor, respectively. Since this Netflix original film wasn't shown in many theaters, fans blamed the streaming stigma for these snubs. prevnext

Leonardo DiCaprio & Lily Gladstone .@lily_gladstone made history this week as the first Native American to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. She tells CBS Mornings how her parents reacted — and why the film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “really belongs to Osage Nation.” pic.twitter.com/GEiV5jLsdR — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 25, 2024 Killers of the Flower Moon came with a mixture of happy surprise and disappointment. On one hand, many fans thought Leonardo DiCaprio deserved a nomination – especially considering his memetic history with the award show. On the other hand, fans were overjoyed to see Lily Gladstone getting recognition and making history. Gladstone is officially the first Native American woman ever to be nominated in the best lead actress category, and she says it will not stop there. As fans celebrated this moment, she told Entertainment Weekly: "I'm not going to be the last, not by a long shot." prevnext