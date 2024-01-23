America Ferrera Just Earned Her First Oscar Nomination

America Ferrera has gone from playing Ugly Betty to being an Oscar-nominated actress. Via CBS News, nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards were announced, with Barbie leading many of the categories, albeit with a couple puzzling snubs. Among the nominations is Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria.

The Superstore alum has received a lot of praise for her role in the 2023 must-see movie, especially when it came to her heartbreaking monologue about being a woman. This will mark her very first Oscar nomination, which comes after she was snubbed from the Golden Globes. She did receive the SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards, however, which was presented to her by Barbie co-star Margot Robbie. Their fellow Barbie co-star and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor as well as Best Song for "I'm Just Ken."

It was announced in 2022 that America Ferrera had joined Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for Barbie, but at the time of the news, it was unknown what kind of role she would play. She ended up portraying a Mattel employee who helps Barbie in the real world, with Barbie thinking she needed to help her daughter. Instead, it was found out that Gloria was the one who needed help, and the two helped each other. She ended up being a pinnacle part of the movie, and her monologue was exactly what everyone needed to hear.

Ferrera is up against some stiff competition this year. Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Jodie Foster, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph are also nominated for Best Supporting Actress. It's going to be interesting yet exciting to see who will go home with the honor and if Ferrera will come out on top. Barbie has a total of eight nominations, including Best Picture. Many people have been campaigning for Ferrera for the Oscars on her Gloria monologue alone, and it would definitely be disappointing if she didn't win, especially following the Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie snubs.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will air on Sunday, Mar. 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be exciting and nerve-wracking to see who takes home an award. Fingers crossed for America Ferrera because after starring in what was arguably the biggest movie of 2023, her first Oscar nomination is well-deserved.