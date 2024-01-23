Zac Efron and 'The Iron Claw' Completely Snubbed in Oscar Nominations and Fans Can't Believe It
The A24 wrestling melodrama got zero nominations, and fans can't believe it.
The new Zac Efron movie The Iron Claw was not nominated for any Academy Awards, and fans are floored. The movie premiered at the very end of 2023 and was eligible for the Oscars, yet it didn't get recognition. Fans took to social media, questioning whether it was overlooked.
The Iron Claw was written and directed by Sean Durkin and starred Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maury Tierney, Holt McCallany and Lily James. It's a dramatization of the real-life story of the Von Erich family – a dynasty in the pro wrestling world in the 1970s with some serious behind-the-scenes drama. The movie was lauded by critics and fans alike, with a powerful mixture of action, melodrama and heart. In spite of all the good press for the movie – particularly the cast – it did not make the Oscar nominations list at all.
The Oscars are administered by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the nominations are chosen by members. According to the website, "Most categories are nominated by the members of the corresponding branch – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc." That means there was no unified decision to leave The Iron Claw out, though there may have been some factors at play. For example, the fact that the movie premiered on Dec. 22 for the general public left less time for voters to get out and see it before making their nominations.
The Oscars will be televised live on Sunday, March 10. You can see the full list of nominees here. In the meantime, here's a look at how heartbroken fans responded to Iron Claw's snub on social media.
Biggest Snub
Iron Claw being shut out of the Oscars is probably the biggest snub for me. The movie was heartbreaking and compelling. It deserves to be recognized, and, if anything, a nomination for Zac Efron. His transformation for that role was some of the best acting I’ve seen. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/JvF5T7zWRy— Hot Mess & Blessed (@HotMessBless) January 23, 2024
As always, there were several movies that were left off of the nominations list that made fans upset, but manny said that The Iron Claw felt like the most egregious case to them.prevnext
Submission Deadlines
Deadline for oscar submissions were November 15th and iron vlaw came out December 22nd ofc it didn't get nominated— Cleo #immaterialweek (@xcxnotcharli) January 23, 2024
Fans pointed out that the deadline to submit a film for Oscar consideration was Nov. 15, which is listed on the Academy's website as well. However, it's also true that movies were still "eligible" through Dec. 31 – even if most voters wouldn't have had a chance to see it by then.prevnext
Comparisons
Seeing Bradley Cooper get the Best Actor nomination that Zac Efron should’ve had. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/KSBr8C6aER— Emilio (@TheFilmMaestro) January 23, 2024
Fans lashed out at the movies and creators that did get nominated in the categories where they felt The Iron Claw should have been recognized.prevnext
Condolences
zac efron i am so sorry pic.twitter.com/L1D0cNa4Er— bre (@filmcedes) January 23, 2024
the iron claw completely shut out…. zac efron im sorry i wasnt in charge of a24’s campaigning department pic.twitter.com/w64c5fj8au— cay (@koralinadean) January 23, 2024
Some fans addressed their condolences directly to Efron, assuming that he was also feeling disappointed.prevnext
No Faith
no greta gerwig best director.. no charles melton best supporting actor.. no zac efron best actor.. maestro nominations everywhere pic.twitter.com/62eNIr2IaC— beth ౨ৎ (@marybethgrace) January 23, 2024
Fans declared that they had no faith in the Academy's voters anymore.prevnext
Legacy
The Iron Claw is a prime example of a time when the Oscar voters got it completely wrong by shutting it out. Not surprised that it didn't get anything, but still immeasurably disappointed. Its legacy will only grow as one of the greatest Oscar what-ifs of all time. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/F8j8fTfCEG— Casillas of the Snow (@WesLara) January 23, 2024
Some fans hoped that The Iron Claw will be one of those movies that gets even more attention because of its Oscar "snub," especially in hindsight.prevnext
Marketing
As much as I loved seeing The Iron Claw over Christmas with my dad…A24 should have waited until Q2 of 2024 to release. It’s INSANE to me that Zac Efron didn’t get the awards attention he deserved for that performance. Insane. pic.twitter.com/QqI55v9hkW— Shelby Hallow (@shelby_hallow) January 23, 2024
Some fans thought that A24 should have waited to release The Iron Claw to give it a bette chance on the award circuit. At the same time, they felt that it was a great holiday movie for families.prev