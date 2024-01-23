'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Oscar Nominations Revealed

Barbenheimer rides again at the 2024 Academy Awards. The two movies, linked by their shared release date and a viral internet meme, both did well at this year's Oscars with eight nominations for Barbie and 13 nominations for Oppenheimer. Read on for a look at each one.

Barbenheimer was the movie event of 2023 as far as many fans were concerned, and that shows in award season as well. Both movies were nominated for Best Picture, and they got a fair amount of love across the board for the cast, crew and creators. They were up against some serious competition as well- it's a stacked year with lauded directors like Martin Scorsese putting out work and franchises gaining a bigger and bigger presence at award shows. In fact, many fans feel that Barbie, at least, should have even more nominations.

Barbie is nominated for eight Oscars – one for best picture, one for production design, one for costume design, and one for writing where Noah Baumback and director Greta Gerwig were recognized in the adapted screenplay category. The cast got two nominations: one for Ryan Gosling as a supporting actor and another for America Ferrera as a supporting actress. Finally, the movie is nominated twice in the "best original song" category – once for "I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and once for "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer was also nominated for best picture and for a number of other technical categories. Christopher Nolan was nominated for best director and for best adapted screenplay, while Hoyte Van Hoytema was nominated for cinematography. Ellen Mirojnick was nominated for costume design, Jennifer Lame was nominated for film editing, Luisa Abel was nominated for makeup and hairstyling, Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman were nominated for production design and Ludwig Göransson was nominated for best original score. Meanwhile, a team of four were nominated for sound design on Oppenheimer.

As for the cast, They landed three nominations for Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy was nominated for best actor in a lead role, Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for best actor in a supporting role and Emily Blunt was nominated for best actress in a supporting role. It's fair to say that their performances stood out even in a crowded year.

Still, in the wake of these nominations the usual gripes about "snubs" cropped up on social media, and Barbie fans were not altogether happy. Many were shocked that Margot Robbie was not nominated for best actress in a leading role, as she was the star and center of that movie. Meanwhile, Fans may have been even more angry that Greta Gerwig was not nominated for oustanding directing – especially since female directors are historically overlooked in the industry.

Barbie and Oppenheimer will have some major representation at the Oscars this year, and it seems safe to say that they will stay linked in the minds of movie buffs for years. The Oscars will broadcast live on Sunday, March 10.