Tom Selleck Won't Return to Golden Globes in 2024 as 'Blue Bloods' Snubs Continue

While the 2024 Golden Globes will be airing this Sunday, Tom Selleck will not be in attendance. The actor is no stranger to the awards ceremony, as he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama for his role as Thomas Magnum in Magnum P.I. for seven consecutive years, from 1982 to 1988. He also took home the award in 1985. However, his turn as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods has not been getting the same love.

With the CBS procedural closing in on its fourteenth and final season, which premieres next month, the Reagan family dinners have not been enough to earn the show a nomination, at least not yet. Although Blue Bloods has received multiple nominations, including for the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination in 2013, the Golden Globes has yet to recognize the fan-favorite family drama. Even despite its cast and storylines, not to mention Golden Globe winner Selleck, it seems to not be enough.

Since Blue Bloods is coming to an end later this year, that means that the 2025 Golden Globes will be the show's final chance to get nominated. Depending on what happens in Season 14 and how the Reagan family will wrap up their stories, there is always a possibility, just like every year. It is definitely surprising that Blue Bloods has never been nominated, just because it is one of CBS' most successful series and has been holding down the fort on Friday nights for years.

Award show snubs are unfortunately not uncommon, as it seems like every year there is a celebrity, show, or movie that doesn't get the love they deserve, no matter what award show it is. Considering how big Blue Bloods' cast is, it's surprising that no one has been nominated, whether in a lead or supporting role. There is still one more year, however, so hopefully 2025 will finally be Blue Bloods' year.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to watch the 2024 Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. All 13 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+, with Season 14 premiering on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Now would be a great time to rewatch the series before it returns, and you can check out for yourself why Blue Bloods definitely deserves to be nominated for a Golden Globe or two.