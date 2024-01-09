Kevin Costner Raised Eyebrows With 'Barbie' Awkwardness at Golden Globes

Costner told his co-presenter America Ferrera that 'when film is working at its very best, it can be about moments you never ever forget.'

Kevin Costner is apparently a Barbie fan. As the 68-year-old Yellowstone actor took the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday to present the award for Best Female Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Costner shocked the audience and his co-presenter America Ferrera when he recited the actress' iconic Barbie monologue.

The moment, which generated plenty of comments online, began when Ferrera gave a nod to the actor's role in The Bodyguard, telling him, "When you say, 'Goodbye, Rachel.' And then she leaves and then you run to each other and then... chills." Costner then went on to share some praise for Ferrera, saying, "You know, you have a scene that I really love. I think a lot of people really love that scene," before giving a word-for-word recreation of her Barbie scene: "You know, 'It's literally impossible to be a woman.' You know that, 'You're so beautiful. You're so smart and kills me that you don't think you're good enough.' That was pretty good."

Presenting the award for Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series it's 🎀 Barbie monologue experts 🎀 @AmericaFerrera and Kevin Costner! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mweWl9OZJt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

When a stunned Ferrera asked, "Did you, Kevin Costner, memorize my monologue about womanhood from Barbie?" Costner deadpanned, "No." The actor explained that Ferrera's monologue is "an important message, and it always serves to remind me what's possible in films."

"It just reminds me that when we take our time, when we manage to get it right, when film is working at its very best, it can be about moments you never ever forget," he continued. "A look, a touch, a kiss, a speech, and you just had one of those moments. And all the actors nominated tonight know so well the power of writing that they've been gifted with and that they have the chance to live forever."

Ferrera replied to Costner with, "Wow. So you're not going to do the rest of my monologue right now on national television?" The duo then went on to present the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series to The Bear star, Ayo Edebiri, and the award Best Actor in a Drama TV Series to Succession star Kieran Culkin. Meanwhile, viewers tuning in from home chimed in on the moment on X (formerly Twitter), where one person wrote, "as much as I love him, that really wasn't funny at all," somebody else writing, "I enjoyed their obvious respect for each other."

In Barbie, Ferrera stars as Gloria, a real-world mom who helps Margot Robbie's character navigate the "real world" and save Barbieland when the two worlds begin clashing. The film picked up a total of nine nominations at the 2024 ceremony, including best picture, musical or comedy.