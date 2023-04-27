Best Deals on iPads Right Now

Let’s just get this out of the way: Tablets are great. They’re like having a a phone, a laptop, a portable movie theater, a gaming console and an e-reader all in one. The iPad was the first (and some argue the best) serious tablet on the market. If you already own Apple products, like an iPhone, Mac or MacBook, an iPad tablet would work seamlessly alongside them. Worried about price? Don’t be. We’ve found some of the best online deals on plenty of popular iPad models.

Top iPad deals online:

Videos by PopCulture.com

We have iPad deals from Amazon and Walmart. If you’re in the market for a new tablet, go for gold and get one of the highest-rated tablets on the market: the one, the only, the Apple iPad.

There are a lot of other great Apple deals online too. If you’re looking for new AirPods, AirPods Max or iPhones, we’re always finding big savings on Apple products online.

10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad

This 2021 model Apple iPad is on sale for less than $400. The 10.2-inch display comes with True Tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. This Apple iPad option, on sale now, comes with a lightning charger and a whopping 256GB of storage.

10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (lowered from $479)

And hey, the 64GB version is on sale, too.

10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $279 (lowered from $329)

10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad

The 2022 model has ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6, a striking display, a 12MP wide back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with the Center Stage feature. It has all-day battery life, too.

10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $440 (originally $599)

Something that might go well with your new Apple iPad? An Apple Pencil or the Apple Magic Keyboard.

Walmart iPads

You can shop Walmart prices on iPad models, like this one in the space gray color. If you have Walmart+, you’ll end up with a lower price point overall.

10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $279 (down from $329)

And of course, a model with more storage is available too.

10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (down from $479)

If you have an iPad, you might miss having a keyboard from time to time. Luckily, Apple has a solution: a smart keyboard. It fits many iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This full-size keyboard doesn’t need to pair or charge, and when you’re finished using it, the Apple smart keyboard will fold into a lightweight cover for your iPad, helping to keep it safe. It even doubles as a stand.

Apple smart keyboard for iPad, $49 (reduced from $159)

Specialty iPads

Looking for something beyond the typical iPad? We’ve got iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro options too.

10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad Air

If you want the best performance and features, the iPad Air is the way to go. The iPad Air has a more powerful processor than the standard iPad, support for Apple Pencil 2, a higher-quality front-facing camera and better speakers. It also has slimmer bezels and a more uniform look to it, along with a blazing fast 5G network speed.

10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad Air with 64GB, $559 (down from $599)

11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro

Okay, this is the priciest iPad on the list, but it might also be the best. The iPad Pro has display technology called ProMotion, which allows for smoother scrolling and more responsive touch input. Its True Tone display gives you gorgeous colors, while its faster processor makes it capable of handling more demanding tasks, such as video editing and gaming on its unique iPadOS. It has support for Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio3.

11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro with 256GB, $679 (reduced from $899)

8.3-inch 2021 Apple iPad Mini

This is the latest version of the iPad Mini, the sixth generation of the iPad Mini. The 8.3-inch display is larger than the previous versions of the iPad Mini and has a resolution of 2266×1488, which provides a clear and sharp display. True Tone technology adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light for a more natural viewing experience. It lasts for 10 hours, is great for those who value portability without sacrificing quality and has support for the Apple Pencil 2 and the Magic Keyboard.

8.3-inch 2021 Apple iPad Mini with 64GB, $469 (lowered from $499)

Related content: