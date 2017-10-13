Former WWE Creative Leader Defends Recently Fired Writer in Series of Revealing Tweets

Earlier this week, Jimmy Jacobs a member of WWE‘s creative team was fired. The cause of his removal was said to be multifaceted but his photo with popular independent wrestling faction, the Bullet Club, was believed to be the last straw for Jacobs.

WWE is currently in a tussle with the Bullet Club, which is comprised of wrestlers across the world, including Cody Rhodes. Things escalated when WWE sent BC members Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) a cease a desist order to stop them from using patenting WWE mannerisms. In protest, the Bullet Club “invaded” WWE before RAW and interacted with fans outside the arena. The now former WWE writer, Jacobs visited with the rebellious group and sealed his with the attempt to be friendly with the enemy.

Since his firing, there’s been plenty of noise, particularly from the Young Bucks and the Bullet Club, but also from fans who claim WWE is acting like a tyrannical empire.

Former WWE Leader Writer, Tom Casiello, actually turned to Twitter in order to defend Jacobs whose name has taken quite the beating since being fired.

Casiello revealed that he was responsible for recruiting and hiring Jacobs and considering him to be exceptional talent when it came to writing for WWE’s cameras.

It takes months to win over talent. Prove you know what you’re doing. You’re tested. You get thrown different assignments DAILY. — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) October 13, 2017

But this guy can do it all. Book shows. Write a hell of a seg. Direct backstages. Produce in-ring promos. No learning curve. He NAILS it. — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) October 13, 2017

Clicks with talent almost immediately. Can work with ANYBODY on the roster. Well-respected, awesome ideas, makes work fun. — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) October 13, 2017

A RARE accomplishment in new hires. To put it simply: this incredibly talented man is A UNICORN. — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) October 13, 2017

I don’t know what happened or why. I wasn’t there. I won’t comment on any of that because it’s not my place. — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) October 13, 2017

But as his former supervisor, I want to publicly thank Chris Scoville/Jimmy Jacobs for all he contributed to the WWE Universe. — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) October 13, 2017

You put the “it” in idiot & the festival in friendship. You shared more of that brilliant mind with the WWE Universe than they’ll ever know — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) October 13, 2017

Honored to work with you, brother. Wherever you go, I know you’ll shine. Oh, and welcome to The List. You’re in good company. 💙💙💙 — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) October 13, 2017

Caiello’s defense of Jacobs roves a rare glimpse inside WWE’s walls. While we’ll never know the full story on Jacobs firing, his removal arks yet another plot point in the feud between the Bullet Club and WWE.

