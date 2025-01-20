The CW is dealing with some growing pains as it relates to its live broadcasts. The Nexstar-backed network is now airing lots of live broadcasts, as opposed to previous leadership‘s focus on scripted dramas. On Tuesday, the network’s WWE NXT broadcast abruptly ended too short for most viewers.

The closing segment of the show saw former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley returning to the show to confront NXT mainstay Roxanne Perez. The two exchanged heated words and ended the show brawling. However, many CW viewers said their local stations cut off the segment while the two were still talking. Others’ feeds ended the moment the pair began to fight.

As one fan wrote, “Unfortunately, I didn’t see the ending of NXT. The CW cut off just as Roxanne was about to hit Bayley.”

Others remarked, “Yeah it cut off for me right when Bayley was saying WrestleMania,” “Mine got cut off before the slap,” “the damn broadcast cut out right as they went at each other’s throats,” and “NXT JUST GOT CUT OFF RIGHT AS BAYLEY AND ROXANNE STARTING THROWING HANDS!!”

Lucky for WWE fans, the company shared the full segment and fight on YouTube, full ending intact. You can watch it above.

The cut-off comes at a time when the wrestling industry is discussing the ideal length of a weekly broadcast program. WWE is relishing the flexibility offered by its WWE Raw broadcasts on Netflix, which don’t have to end at an exact time. WWE NXT and USA Network’s SmackDown are forced to fill the exact time periods demanded by their respective channel’s schedules, often at the expense of quality and pacing.