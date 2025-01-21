‘I’ll Kill Hulkamania’: CM Punk Rips ‘Dusty’ Hulk Hogan Weeks After Legend’s Embarrassing ‘WWE Raw’ Cameo

CM Punk lit up social media by taking a shot at WWE legend Hulk Hogan during Monday night’s live WWE Raw broadcast on Netflix. On-screen interviewer Jackie Redmond met up with Punk (real name Phil Brooks) in the crowd at American Airlines Center in Dallas to discuss the upcoming Royal Rumble. During the segment, the Chicago native took aim at his rivals but then took an unexpected detour.

“(If) you put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I’ll throw his dusty ass over the top rope, and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all,” Punk said. All the other targets of Punk’s promo, such as Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, are active WWE Superstars. Hogan is long retired and not expected to wrestle ever again; however, the Hulkster recently made a WWE Raw cameo that went terribly wrong.

Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) appeared on the Jan. 6 WWE Raw episode, which was recorded in Los Angeles. While Hogan came out to hype up the show premiering on Netflix, the crowd did not care. Fans loudly booed the American icon, hijacking what was supposed to be a bland but positive segment with the six-time WWE champion. The majority seemed to boo Hogan over his well-documented racism, such as multiple instances of using the n-word, admitting “I am a racist” and hoping he wouldn’t die and be reincarnated as a Black man.

CM Punk seems to be siding with the public, using a few seconds of his mic time to eviscerate Hogan. Online reactions from WWE Raw viewers on X seem to be ecstatic, with countless fans praising Punk for the fiery moment. As one fan wrote, “Burying Hulk Hogan on MLK Day is poetry!”

How to Watch WWE Raw and WWE Royal Rumble 2025

CM Punk enters the Hell in the Cell ring to face off with Drew Mclntyre during Monday night RAW at Ford Center on September 30, 2024 in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

