James Ellsworth Has More In Common With Brock Lesnar Than You Realize

James Ellsworth had a breakout year in 2016. The chinless, indy jobber burst onto the scene and was inserted into a main event storyline on Smackdown LIVE. On the contrary, Brock Lesnar had a fairly dismal year by his standards, losing his highest profile match to Goldberg in less than two minutes at the Survivor Series. Proving that a glass can be both half full and half empty, a Reddit user took the time to compile a list of both superstars’ matches and found that they weren’t all that different. At least in the W-L column.

Brock Lesnar, one of the most unstoppable forces in WWE history finished 2016 with a 3-3 record. So did James Ellsworth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lesnar

Lost in the Royal Rumble

Lost to Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose at Fastlane

Defeated The Wyatt Family at Roadblock

Defeated Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32

Defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam

Lost to Goldberg at Survivor Series

Ellsworth

Lost to Braun Strowman on Raw

Defeated AJ Styles on SmackDown Live

Defeated AJ Styles on SmackDown Live

Lost to The Wyatt Family alongside Dean Ambrose & Kane on SmackDown Live

Defeated AJ Styles on SmackDown Live

Lost to AJ Styles on SmackDown Live

With both superstars likely to appear in the 2017 Royal Rumble, we’ll see who can take the lead in this heated rivalry.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Latest Wrestlemania Plans For Roman Reigns / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene / The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / Dolph Ziggler Attends The Women’s March On Washington / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match