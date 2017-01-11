WWE: The Undertaker Takes Out Kevin Owens And Chris Jericho After RAW!

Winning the United States championship was sweet for Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, but their elation wouldn’t last long. Soon after RAW went off the air, the duo were met with a loud gong that brought out the Undertaker, who just earlier in the night had dropped a bombshell on the WWE universe when he announced that he would be competing in the 2017 Royal Rumble.

As Owens and Jericho were singing “We Are The Champions,” Taker hit the ring and put the rest of the WWE roster on notice by taking out both RAW champions; including a thunderous choke slam to Kevin Owens!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thanks to our listener, @ChawlsTweets for sending in this video of the confrontation live from New Orleans!

Are you happy to see the Deadman back in the WWE?

