WWE: The Miz Is The Best Thing To Happen To Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose left last night’s Smackdown with the Intercontinental championship, but thanks to The Miz, he also left with a renewed level of investment from the WWE Universe.

Since leaving The Shield, Ambrose has unquestionably been one of the WWE’s most beloved characters, yet The Lunatic Fringe was closing out 2016 on a bit of a stale note. As with so many rising stars in the modern era, hardcore fans only seemed to love Ambrose when he was on the rise. Once Ambrose captured the coveted WWE championship, his act started wearing thin with the internet wrestling community.

Things were getting so bad that Steve Austin even called Ambrose out on his podcast for “not pushing the boundaries” enough. Ambrose’s feud with AJ Styles produced some very memorable matches, but also highlighted the glaring difference in crowd reactions between Dean and everyone’s vote for 2016 wrestler of the year. After needing James Ellsworth to spice up the main event scene, it was clearly time for Ambrose to fade out of the title picture.

In wrestling history, its generally a bad look for a former world champion to slink back down to the mid-card ranks. It’s usually a sign that said wrestler has fallen out of favor with the company. John Cena changed all that in 2015 with his memorable United States Championship run. Through his US Open, Cena holding made the belt truly feel like one of the company’s top prizes.

While Roman Reigns US title may not carry the same weight, The Miz has made the Intercontinental Championship feel like not only one of the WWE’s top prizes, but his own personal most prized possession.

A feud with The Miz could have felt like a step down for Dean, but The Miz has been nearly the best heel in the company since he torched Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack last summer. Before the two ever had their first match, Miz was able to garner back crowd support for Ambrose by calling out Renee Young for her real-life relationship with the former Shield star.

Until that moment, Ambrose had been a fairly one dimensional “lunatic” who was just looking for a good fight. Ambrose’s chivalrous response to The Miz’s antics gave him dimension that anyone could relate to. When someone comes after your girl, you have to stand up for her.

The Miz also gave Ambrose reason for wanting to be the Intercontinental champion. Unlike with Roman Reigns quest to be the US champion, Ambrose didn’t need to manufacture a false storyline where he suddently cared about the historic lineage of the Intercontinental championship.

Ambrose’s motivations were much clearer. He wanted to make The Miz pay for his actions by taking his toy away from him.

Miz also added into the mix the time tested wrestling trope of hiding behind his woman. While this tactic would normally draw heat for the heel and sympathy for the woman, it is clear in this case that the two are equal partners; more Macho Man and Sheri than Macho Man and Elizabeth.

Maryse attacking both Ambrose and Young with no consequence during the build to last night’s match only made Dean’s victory that much sweeter.

The Miz has now painted Dean Ambrose as a three dimensional superstar who will defend his lady with as much gusto as he defends his championship. And for that, Ambrose should be truly greatful.