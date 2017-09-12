WWE

Past and Present WWE Superstars Send Their Congrats to Miz and Maryse

Last night on RAW, The Miz, and his wife, Maryse, announced that they are expecting a baby. The […]

Last night on RAW, The Miz, and his wife, Maryse, announced that they are expecting a baby. The big news came in the first moments of a Miz TV segment, leading some to think that it was another one of The Miz’s dirty tricks. However, if it is, it’s cruel one because WWE and its Superstars have already sent out their congrats.

As soon as the news broke past and present WWE Superstars raced to Twitter to wish the expecting couple the best and express their excitement for the new WWE baby.

It’s certainly news worth celebrating in the WWE community. It’s not too often that active wrestling couples have a child in the middle of their careers. While Brie Bella was technically active, Danie Bryan was not when word spread that they were expecting Birdie Bella. So in typical A-Lister fashion, The Miz and Maryse are trendsetters.

There’s Still no word when the baby is due or if it’s a boy or girl. But, we can safely assume that the couple will share that news on a Miz TV segment as well.

