Past and Present WWE Superstars Send Their Congrats to Miz and Maryse

Last night on RAW, The Miz, and his wife, Maryse, announced that they are expecting a baby. The big news came in the first moments of a Miz TV segment, leading some to think that it was another one of The Miz’s dirty tricks. However, if it is, it’s cruel one because WWE and its Superstars have already sent out their congrats.

As soon as the news broke past and present WWE Superstars raced to Twitter to wish the expecting couple the best and express their excitement for the new WWE baby.

Congrats @mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin !!! ❤️😊🤰🏼👶🏼 so excited for you two !!! — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 12, 2017

omgosh omgosh omgosh!!! congrats @MaryseMizanin. gonna be the most stylish baby on earth — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) September 12, 2017

Can’t wait for your beautiful baby @MaryseMizanin & @mikethemiz I’m sure he/she will be drinking from a diamond crusted bottle 🍼 #MizBaby — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) September 12, 2017

Congratulations!!! This is so exciting 🤰👶🏼❤️ https://t.co/lcl6Fk8k1D — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) September 12, 2017

Big congratulations to @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin! already gonna be the cutest baby eva ✌️😘 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) September 12, 2017

Congratulations to @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin ! It just keeps getting better & better with children. The best thing in life! ❤️👶🏼🎉 — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) September 12, 2017

😍@Jonathan_Coyle and I could not be happier for both @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin on their new little addition 🙌🏼 so excited for you guys! — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) September 12, 2017

It’s certainly news worth celebrating in the WWE community. It’s not too often that active wrestling couples have a child in the middle of their careers. While Brie Bella was technically active, Danie Bryan was not when word spread that they were expecting Birdie Bella. So in typical A-Lister fashion, The Miz and Maryse are trendsetters.

There’s Still no word when the baby is due or if it’s a boy or girl. But, we can safely assume that the couple will share that news on a Miz TV segment as well.