A beloved WWE favorite recently checked in to a hospital after suffering a painful injury.

Recent Instagram photos show 21-year-old wrestler Thea Hail (real name Madison Knisley) recovering from a facial laceration.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hail shared several images of herself with a bloodied face and a big cut on her lipfollowing her Aug. 22 match against Kail Armstrong, which took place at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida (per Cagematch). She then showed her herself in a hospital room after being stitched up.

Thea Hail’s Instagram photos from her August 2025 hospitalization (Credit: Instagram / theahail_wwe)

Hail, an fan-favorte on The CW’s WWE show NXT, did not address her recovery time, but she has been out of the ring ever since the injury.

She’s shared a few more photos of herself in the time (including one with boyfriend Harlem Lewis) since, noting that her face was “swollen.”

In the comments of the initial injury post, Hail’s fellow WWE Superstars offered well wishes. Jin Tala wrote: ‘That’s the perfect shade of red lipgloss,” and Sirena Linton added, “still serving face.”

Her opponent also offered a remark, with Armstrong commenting, “You’re one tough cookie!”

About Thea Hail’s WWE Run

Play video

Hail has been a standout talent in the NXT women’s division, due to her smaller stature and scrappy demeanor. Hail is best known for her time in Chase U, a school-themed faction led by the group’s “dean” Andre Chase. During her time with the group, she would form a notable tag team with Jacy Jayne (who is now the Women’s NXT Champion).

Hail has since shifted into the single’s division after the end of the initial incarnation of Chase U. She notable faced former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax on the Aug. 5 NXT episode.