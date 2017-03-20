WWE Superstar Gets Married Over The Weekend

The first Road to WrestleMania is always a monumental time in any WWE superstar’s career. This past weekend, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Jason Jordan, made sure he’d never forget his first trip to ‘Mania season when he married his long time girlfriend, April Elizabeth. Jordan’s new bride posted several photos from the big day.

Now Playing… Beauty and The Beast! 💛🖤 @jordanwwejj A post shared by April Ever💜 (@x0april0x) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Unfortunately, Jordan and Elizabeth are unlikely to have much time for a honeymoon. Two editions of SmackDown Live remain before WrestleMania 33 on April 2, and WWE has yet to cement any plans on the show for the Tag Team Champions.

The plans for American Alpha’s role at WrestleMania will likely be revealed when SmackDown airs Tuesday night from Uncasville, Connecticut.

Considering how little attention has been given to the division as of late, I would not be surprised to see them shoved into the ‘Mania pre-show.

As for the rest of the WrestleMania lineup, you can find the fully announced card below.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

