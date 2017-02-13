WWE Superstar Announces Her Retirement

WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes is calling it a career. The former manager of Beth Phoenix made the announcement on her Instagram on her daughter’s first birthday. Mendes last appearance with WWE was as a WWE.com correspondent last October.

“so the day that I am announcing my retirement from the WWE. As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe. For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was Rosa Mendes. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan’s mother, a soon to be wife and a hard working entrepreneur. For years I have been fortunate to put smiles on people’s faces worldwide, performed for hundreds of thousands of fans and lived off of the adrenaline from the WWE audience. Today, I have this beautiful baby girl, @realjordanschubenski, who looks at me with so much love, the purest of love. There’s nothing in this world I wouldn’t do for her. I’m with the man of my dreams, who supports me and loves me unconditionally, @bobbyschubenski, and I’m running a successful business, @totallyfitmama with my best friend, @fitmamacourt. I once dreamed of becoming a WWE Champion. Now my dream is to be the best mother I can be, to make the man I love happy and proud, and to really change people’s lives with @totallyfitmama. I have finally found happiness but it took years and many tears to find the life I have now. It took courage and strength to make the positive changes that I have made to get to where I am. I know in my heart that everyone can find happiness the way I did. I finally took care of myself which gave me the strength to take care of the people I love the most. @bobbyschubenski you are my love, my inspiration. Thank you for giving me the strength to be the best woman I can be. @chantic, thank you for always being there for me. You’re more than just my sister, you’re my other half. Mom and Tata, thank you for listening and giving me the best advice. You were always there 24/7 and I thank you for supporting me throughout my career in the WWE, and not telling me to quit when I was hurt or down. Terri and Bob, thank you for being the best future in-laws a woman could ever have. You have treated me like a daughter from day one and I love you both so much. @renapaulos, we are soul sisters for life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

@natbynature, you made traveling with you an adventure, it never felt like work with you. I miss you so much. Thanks for keeping all of my secrets and being there for me through thick and thin. Jackie, thank you for our long talks and always being such a good loyal friend to me. Rob Macintyre, thank you for helping me find the dedication and commitment I have for taking care of my body and now partnering with us to help our Totally Fit Mama family. My besties from my hometown, Vancouver, @phamiase,@secret_agent_taz,@nikichisani, @murnzi, @sammydsilva, and @emzexo. Love my girls so much and see you soon! My #MendesLuverz and Ebony from Rosa-Mendes.com, thank you for having my back always. @totallyfitmama, running this business together and having it become a lifestyle brand has taught me so much. The passion I have with you, @fitmamacourt, to make a real difference for people, to affect their health and show them they CAN live healthy lives in a fun, easy, and affordable way, has become my labor of love. We have so much in store with our book soon to take Amazon pre-orders (Totally Fit Mama: Out Of The Ring and Into The Kitchen), working to launch our App with our At Home Workout program and so many incredible collaborations happening. Last, but not least, Vince McMahon, thank you for giving me the opportunity to do what I loved for so many years, and the amazing WWE universe. Your support and your love means the world to me. I love you with every part of my heart. I have not closed the doors to entertainment just yet so you’ll be seeing me again very soon. I love each and every one of you and thank you giving me the opportunity to be part of your lives.”

Nattie quickly took to Twitter to comment on Rosa’s announcement.

I’m so excited for you, Milena @LaRosaMendes! Your beautiful daughter Jordan will be so happy to… https://t.co/CLuj1U1FPs — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 13, 2017

Outside of her stint as manager and brief in ring career, Rosa was also featured on the cast of E!’s Total Divas. We wish Rosa all the best in her new life away from the ring.

WWE: The Rock Has A Message For Bray Wyatt / Twitter Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Championship Win / Naomi Wins Smackdown Women’s Championship / Nikki And Natalya’s Match Ends In Disappointment /