Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Promises To Be A Huge Show

With just five days until WWE presents Clash of Champions, the blue brand has a big show in store on Tuesday evening.

We know that WWE champion AJ Styles will be defending the belt against the man he defeated for it, Jinder Mahal, this Sunday at the Clash. WWE is advertising an in-ring face to face between the two in preparation for the big main event on Sunday.

We also have a great in-ring match scheduled as Kevin Owens will be taking on Shinsuke Nakamura. After Nakamura returned last week following a three week absence, this is a preview of the tag team match scheduled for Clash of Champions where Owens and Sami Zayn will take on Nakamura and Randy Orton. Shane McMahon will serve as special guest referee of that bout, and many have speculated that the match could serve as a major tipping point for a McMahon storyline with Daniel Bryan that could be brewing all the way through WrestleMania season.

We know that the Usos are defending their tag team titles at the Clash against New Day, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Aiden English and Rusev. English and Rusev are the latest duo to get a push on the blue brand, so look for them to be heavily involved in the show Tuesday. Also, it can’t be too long until Harper and Rowan are thrown in the title picture, right?

Charlotte is set to defend the WWE SmackDown women’s title against former champion Natalya at Clash of Champions. But will they be able to have a clean match without the involvement of the Riott Squad? Look for the members of SmackDown’s latest stable to get involved in the show in a big way tonight.

Baron Corbin will defend his U.S. title against Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode on Sunday. With Ziggler openly talking about leaving the WWE soon, expect the Show-Off to be one of the victims left laying on Sunday. Even so, he continues to get television time virtually every week, so expect him to be featured prominently on the show tonight.