WWE: Shawn Michaels Gives Dishes Out Some Sweet Chin Music At Liberty University

Even though he’s been retired from active action for some time, WWE legend Shawn Michaels still commands attention everywhere he goes, including Liberty University.

The Heartbreak kid has been making the rounds for his latest movie project The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, and it wasn’t long ago that he was giving some Sweet Chin Music to poor Rusev on Monday Night RAW. His latest stop on the tour included Liberty University, and they went all out in honor of his arrival.

The university even set up a ring for the superstar and gave him full entrance music (though it was a tad tweaked from his normal music). It was revealed that the Tech Twins pulled a prank on the students in a previous presentation, and after a fun bit of promo (which for an impromptu presentation was not bad at all), Michaels pulled off his patented maneuver to the crowd’s raucous enjoyment. In fact, they even sold for him.

It’s an entertaining video and is a nice departure from the normal lectures and speeches that are typically the focus of assemblies like this.

You can read the synopsis for the film below.

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone is an inspiring comedy is about Gavin Stone, a washed-up former child star who is forced to do community service at a local megachurch and who pretends to be Christian so he can land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion play, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood.

The cast includes retired professional WWE wrestler Michaels as well as Brett Dalton ( “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (“Our Family Wedding”), Neil Flynn (“Scrubs”), and D.B. Sweeney (“The Cutting Edge” and “Taken 2”).

“The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” is Michael’s first non- wrestling related movie and first faith-based project. The Texas resident recounted his faith in his autobiography, Wrestling for My Life: The Legend, the Reality, and the Faith of a WWE Superstar.

