WWE: Shawn Michaels On If He Might Enter The Royal Rumble

This Fallout video from last night’s RAW features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking to Mike Rome about his appearance. Michaels plugs “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” and says it’s always fun to come back and visit RAW. When asked about a possible appearance in the Royal Rumble match in San Antonio, and Shawn says he may come by and visit but that he wants to continue to show people how to stay retired; something that seems very hard to do for most wrestlers.

Unfortunately for us, HBK couldn’t just leave it at that. At the end of the video, he stressed “you never know what’s going to happen” in the WWE, which will be just enough to lead us to speculate and hope right up until the number 30 entrant has been called in the 2017 Rumble.

Considering how good of shape Michaels is still in and how sweet that chin music still sounds, it’s hard not to want to see the Heartbreak Kid in the ring one more time. Either way, it is always great to have him back on WWE TV.

