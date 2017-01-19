WWE: Rumored Female Inductee For The 2017 Hall Of Fame

Former Women’s Champion Beth Phoenix is rumored for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class according to PWInsider. The three-time WWE Women’s champion and one-time Divas champion retired in 2012.

She has been married to WWE Hall of Famer Edge since 2016 and they have two daughters together; 3 year old Lyric and 8 month old Ruby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As reported earlier, Kurt Angle is the first confirmed name for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. Other rumored inductees include DDP, Mike Rotunda, Christian, Rick Rude, William Regal and The Natural Disasters.

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place during WrestleMania 33 weekend from Orlando, FL.

Phoenix debuted on the Raw brand in July 2007, and was heavily pushed, dominating the other WWE Divas and gaining the nickname, “The Glamazon”. She won her first WWE Women’s Championship at the No Mercy pay-per-view in October, and held it for six months. She then developed an on-screen relationship with Santino Marella, dubbed “Glamarella”, and won the Women’s Championship for a second time in August 2008, although she lost it in January 2009.

In January 2010, at the Royal Rumble she became the second woman in the history to enter the Royal Rumble match, and went on to win the Women’s Championship for the third time in April, holding it for a month. In October 2011, Phoenix won the WWE Divas Championship for the first time and lost it in April 2012.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Iconic Moments Of Jimmy Superfly Snuka’s Career / Get Ready To See A Lot More Of Brock Lesnar / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End / The WWE Power Rangers / AJ Styles On Getting The Fans To Boo Him / Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega