WWE: Roman Reigns Gets A Rematch For The US Championship On RAW

Roman Reigns kicked off RAW this week by claiming he would defeat Universal Champion Kevin Owens this Sunday at the Royal Rumble. This, of course, brought out Owens and Jericho to exchange a verbal jousting with the former United States Champion that led to Reigns demanding his US Title rematch with Jericho later in the evening. The announcement led to groans from the Cleveland crowd.

At the break RAW GM Mick Foley announced that the match would indeed be taking place.

Earlier today, we wrote that the WWE universe has grown tired of Roman Reigns not because of his stale character, but because of RAW’s repetitive, lazy booking.

It’s unlikely the WWE will put the US belt on Roman heading into the Rumble, but it wouldn’t be completely shocking to have him leave San Antonio as a double champion.

