WWE Raw Superstar Expecting First Child

As if being traded from Smackdown to Raw wasn’t enough of a shake-up, one WWE Superstar is about to have his entire world shaken up by the addition of a new baby into his family.

New WWE Raw star, Apollo Crews and his partner Linda are expecting their first child together in the very near future. Nia Jax posted an adorable photo from Wednesday’s baby shower that showed Apollo with Linda and Charlotte in the background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s always so great to see just how close the WWE stars are behind the scenes. When you take into consideration how really no one else on earth could possibly understand the unique lifestyle they lead, it makes sense that they would all form such a tight family bond.

The 29 year old Apollo has yet to make a huge impact on the main roster since being brought up during the 2016 draft. While he has been very impressive in the ring, he hasn’t really been given a storyline to run with or a chance to let the crowd get invested in him.

Hopefully a move to Raw will give Apollo a greater chance to shine as Smackdown is often strapped for time and can’t always get all their superstars on every week.

We want to congratulate Apollo and Linda and wish them a very happy and healthy pregnancy as they await the birth of their future WWE star.

Baby shower for my homie @apollocrewswwe & and his gorgeous lady @itsmslinda, loved this moment between them 😍 such amazing people! 🙌🏽 can’t wait to meet baby girl! A post shared by Nia Jax (@niajaxwwe) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

MORE WWE:

Braun Strowman Responds To Petition To Get Him Fired

Finn Balor Injured On Raw

Paige Responds To Donald Trump Rumors