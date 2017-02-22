WWE Posts Slow Motion Video From Smackdown Battle Royal

A grueling 10 man Battle Royal for the number one contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship left fans frustrated when the match ended in a draw. Four referees couldn’t determine whether Luke Harper or AJ Styles‘s feet hit the ground first. The inconclusive finish led GM Daniel Bryan to run out and declare that we would drag this on one more week and have Styles and Harper fight for the Mania spot on next week’s Smackdown.

So, let me get this straight … WWE went to the trouble of filming and posting slow motion video of the battle royal, but no one could find drum up an image of Harper and Styles’ feet hitting the ground? Not even one grainy cell phone video?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Come on, man!

I get the whole reason they dragged the angle on for another week, and they actually have me questioning whether or not Luke Harper will be inserted into the Smackdown Championship picture, but let’s not draw attention to the fact that this ending was clearly botched.

