Paige Reveals New, Non-PG Tattoos

With her in-ring career reportedly over and a new relationship with Atilla bassist Kalan Blehmn getting started, former WWE Divas Champion Paige made her way to the tattoo shop to get new tattoos on her hands.

Paige revealed she got the tattoos from artist Earl Funk as a celebration of the opening of her new clothing store “The Saraya Store” in Anaheim, California, which opens its doors next week.

The tattoos were inked in on the outside of her hands, reading the phrase “Talk S— Get Bit” when she puts them together.

Paige also posted a quick video of Funk writing in the letters to her Snapchat, which you can watch here.

“@Earlfunk stabbing me up,” Paige wrote in the video’s caption. “He did my brother’s memorial tattoo on my ribs! 🙂 if you’re in the area please visit him!”

The WWE Superstar had a rocky start to her year, as an injury she suffered at a December House Show in Long Island resulted in a neck injury that ended her in-ring career with WWE. However, that hasn’t stopped her from being an active part of the show each week as as manages the other two members of her Absolution faction in Sonya DeVille and Mandy Rose. They’ll join Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in the company’s first all-women Elimination Chamber match at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Paige revealed the meaning behid a number of her tattoos on a an episode of the WWE YouTube series “Superstar Ink.”

The “Papi” tattoo drawn on the inside of one of her fingers is widely believed to be a reference to her relationship with Alberto De Rio, though she claimed in the video she got it just because it makes her laugh.

Other tattoos include an anchor on her ring finger, halves of the Mandala symbol that show the full symbol when put together, and the lyrics “If you could read my mind, love” from a Johnny Cash song on her ribs, which serves as a tribute to her deceased brother.