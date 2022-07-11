Paul Heyman Explains Why Working With WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Is a 'Life Highlight' (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman is the special counsel to Roman Reigns who is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But as many years that Heyman has been the advocate for Brock Lesnar, is he having more fun working with Reigns? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Heyman talked about being with Reigns for the last two years.

"Well, being the advocate for Brock Lesnar for 20 years was the lead-up to me becoming the special counsel to the tribal chief on the Island of Relevancy," Heyman exclusively told PopCulture. "And that's how I view this. It's a career and a life highlight. And acknowledging Roman Reigns as my tribal chief has led to a spiritual existence for me that delivers to me not only a Zen mindset but peace of mind as well. And I encourage you, as well, to acknowledge Roman Reigns as your tribal chief. Just to embrace an inner peace, a balanced inner chi that you can achieve, until you find the bliss that overcomes you, when you acknowledge Roman Reigns as your tribal chief."

When Reigns joined forces with Heyman in 2020, it was a surprise for many since Heyman has been with Lesnar since he joined WWE in 2002. But the duo has worked well together as Reigns has been Universal Champion since August 2020 and he beat Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. It's clear Reigns is the face of WWE, and Heyman has played a big part in his success. And during the last two years, Heyman has noticed how much Reigns has grown as a performer.

"His growth, on a daily basis, is exponential," Heyman said. "Practically indescribable. He is growing as an athlete. He's growing as a champion. He's growing as a box office attraction. He's growing as a personality. He's growing as a man. He's growing as a tribal chief, at a rate... I've never seen any human, in any field, or any vocation, grow this fast. He's just a remarkable human being, and worthy of being the top box office attraction, not only in WWE, but in all of sports entertainment." Reigns is currently working on a part-time schedule but will be in action on July 29 when he defends his titles against Lesnar at SummerSlam.