Early WWE Hell In A Cell Betting Odds Released

We’ve got our first round of WWE Hell In A Cell betting odds hot off the press, just over 24 hours away from the big WWE event on the WWE Network.

These odds can often be a good indictator of where WWE is headed going into the show, though they have also been known at times to reverse entirely the day of the show when the so-called “smart money” comes in. Know that we will provide updates on any changes in the odds as the show gets closer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As of right now, here are where things stand, courtesy of Paddy Power.

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal (1/4 favorite ) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (5/2)

Hell In A Cell Match

Kevin Owens (1/7 favorite) vs. Shane McMahon (4/1)

WWE U.S. Championship

Baron Corbin (5/6) vs. AJ Styles (5/6) — PUSH

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The New Day (5/6) vs. The Usos (5/6) — PUSH

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (2/5 favorite) vs. Natalya (7/4)

Dolph Ziggler (4/6 favorite) vs Bobby Roode (11/10)

Randy Orton (1/9 favorite) vs Rusev (5/1)

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin (1/12 favorites) vs The Hype Bros (5/1)

As of now, the matches are shaking out pretty much exactly how we expected. Mahal is a clear favorite to retain over Nakamura, which isn’t all that surprising given WWE’s upcoming tour of India in early December. Mahal will be the focal point of advertising for the tour, so it’s hard to imagine him losing the belt before then (unless they play on having him regain the title in India).

Kevin Owens looks like he has the hand-up on defeating Shane McMahon, which is exactly as it should go down. Arguably the best performer on the main roster right now, Owens absolutely has to defeat McMahon. One would think the entire reason the “falls count anywhere” stipulation was added to their Hell In A Cell bout is so that McMahon can be pinned after taking some kind of fall off of the cage (as he tends to do).

Charlotte having an advantage to win the women’s championship might surprise some people, but if WWE truly has their sights set on a feud between the WWE Four Horsewomen and the MMA Four Horsewomen, they likely want the title on Charlotte Flair.

Notably, the U.S. title and tag team title matches are a push as of this writing. A clear favorite should emerge as we get closer to the show on Sunday evening.