More Details Emerge on WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble Event in Saudi Arabia

Details continue to emerge for WWE‘s big “Greatest Royal Rumble” event to be held in Saudi Arabia on April 27th.

Recent reports indicate that the event will air on the WWE Network, as well as feature seven championship matches and appearances by The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bray Wyatt.

The signature match, hence the event’s name, is a 50 man Royal Rumble, by far the largest in company history.

All of that said, full details for the event are still being worked on as talked about by Triple H on CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast this week.

“I think we are still kind of exploring the options on it,” said Triple H. “It’s a little bit of a work in progress. This event sort of came together very, very quickly. It’s three weeks after WrestleMania, which you can imagine putting on a week-long spectacle of that nature and following it up three weeks later in Saudi Arabia with a stadium show takes some logistic work.

“We are still working through the process, and I think you’ll see some announcements coming up here as we continue to get further in the card, what the show is and all of that. I think you’ll see announcements of the how, where and when.”

The event originally came about due to Vince McMahon’s association with Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi General Sports Authority. WWE has fully supported the “Vision 2030” social and economic reform package in Saudi Arabia, and Sheikh has appeared with both Triple H and McMahon to show the parntership between himself and the WWE.

More details should emerge as we get closer to the event. Much of the card will be dependent on the creative direction coming out of WrestleMania 34.