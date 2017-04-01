WWE Great Reveals This Will Be His Final WrestleMania

WrestleMania is a place where legendary careers are made and often where they come to a close. One of the WWE‘s all-time greatest big men announced that when he enters the ring this Sunday in Orlando it will be the final WrestleMania of his legendary career.

The Big Show was a guest on the Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Sirius Radio Show and revealed that Wrestlemania 33 will indeed be his final Wrestlemania. Show had gotten himself in the best shape of his career to build up for his final ‘Mania, but unfortunately the original plans of facing Shaquille O’Neal in one last big match at the event fell through for various reasons. Show revealed that his WWE contract would be expiring before next year’s big event in New Orleans.

The Big Show has appeared at seventeen WrestleManias, dating back to Wrestlemania XV in 1999.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Show discussed his new slimmer look as well as the impeding end of his run in the business.

“My career is winding down. I didn’t mind being 480, 500 pounds when I was full-time as the Big Show,” he tells B/R Mag. “I liked being the monster that was bigger than everybody around me. As your career evolves, there are other monsters that are coming in—and my time is done.”

For his final match at WrestleMania 33, Big Show will enter into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal; a match that he won two years ago.

