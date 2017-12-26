WWE Fastlane’s Main Event Leaked by Venue’s Advertisement

Even though WWE‘s Fastlane pay-per-view isn’t until March, it looks like the show’s main event has leaked.

On March 11, Columbus Ohio’s Nationwide Area is set to host the SmackDown exclusive event, however, their marketing team may have gotten overzealous in their attempts to promote the show. While most venues will advertise Superstars for their WWE event, the Nationwide Arena actually published the biggest match on the card – a Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Championship. According to their website, AJ Styles will defend his title against Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s worth noting that March is still a long way away. WWE could change their plans dozens of times within the next 3 months, but if this 5-way does stay intact, then the Nationwide Area has done far more than just spoiling Fastlane’s main event.

If this advertisement stays true, that means that Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Kevin Owen, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles will not be winning the Royal Rumble. Given the that the Rumble winner is granted a WrestleMania championship opportunity, they would not be involved in a WWE Championship match a month before WrestleMania 34. This means that we can temporarily cross these Superstars off the list of 30 prospective Rumble winners.

The arena’s folly also reveals that AJ Styles will stay WWE Champion for at least the next three months. At the moment, Styles doesn’t have a Royal Rumble title match, but he likely will be assigned one in the coming weeks. But as per Nationwide’s spoiler, AJ Styles will be beating whoever his next challenger is.

Oddly enough, venues have accidentally divulged WWE’s plans via an advertisement on multiple occasion in 2017. The worst example of this has to be Barclays Center ruining the SummerSlam main event as they telegraphed Brock Lesnar’s future victory via a tweet. However, while this seems like a big deal, this is news that simply won’t reach most of the WWE universe, proving the old adage: ignorance is bliss.