WWE Fires Executive After Discovering Wife’s Controversial Twitter Acount

WWE recently fired an executive named Salvatore Siino upon discovering his wife was in charge of an anti-Islamic Twitter account.

Luke O’Brien of the Huffington Post contacted WWE about Siino’s wife, Amy Mekelburg’s twitter account, @AmyMek. The social media page, that has over 200,000 followers, has a reputation for spewing Islamophobic rhetoric.

When O’Brien originally spoke with WWE last Thursday, he was told “This is the first time we’re hearing about Amy Mekelburg” by a corporate spokesperson. Upon asking WWE again if they were aware of Mekelburg’s exploits when hiring Siino, a representative replied “No. Now that it has come to our attention, Sal Siino is no longer an employee.”

On May 31, Mekelburg issued a long statement on Twitter claiming that she has been the target and harassed by “O’Brien.”

“O’Brien has been viciously harassing me, my husband and my loved ones for having an opinion different than his, and supporting @realdonaldtrump.

O’Brien went so far as to contact my husband’s employer and had him fired because of MY OPINIONS and my fight for Jews to exist.”

