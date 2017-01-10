WWE: Enzo Amore Reportedly Dealing With A Knee Injury

Enzo Amore has turned riding in a wheelchair on WWE television into the most entertaining six minutes on RAW every week. However, according to the Wrestling Observer, the main reason the certified G has remained in the chair is that he is dealing with a knee injury. It’s noted the injury was suffered on December 30th in Los Angeles and Enzo is scheduled to be reevaluated in two weeks.

The news would seem to indicate we can expect him to either remain confined to a wheelchair while cutting promos until the WWE knows the severity of how long Enzo is expected to miss. The injury is severely unfortunate considering the timing of the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania season, but Enzo has always been much more valuable on the mic than he is in the ring.

Let’s hope the bonafide stud and certified g is able to get healthy sooner than later.

