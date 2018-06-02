WWE Diva Lana Does Bikini-Clad Dance While Filming ‘Total Divas’

WWE Superstar Lana gave the paparazzi a bit of a show on Thursday, posing for photos in a blue bikini while filming a scene for Total Divas in Miami Florida.

The photos, which you can see here, show Lana posing with a bottle of Fireball whiskey and another of her twerking.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The has made numerous headlines in the past few days while on their Miami trip, one of which included Lana, Paige, the Bella Twins, Natalya and Nia Jax competing in a dance-off at a strip club.

Nikki Bella also managed to get the paparazzi into a frenzy when she started flirting with a 21-year-old bartender. She revealed on Saturday that the whole thing turned out to be a prank, as the guy was hired to be there and she did it to freak out the photographers speculation about her relationship with John Cena.

While the two may have separated in April, numerous reports have since come out that they’re getting back together. The most recent came from Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider told the tabloid. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

While she continues to star on the E! reality show, Lana has also increased her work rate inside the WWE. She recently reunited with her real-life husband Rusev on television and defeated Billie Kay on an episode of SmackDown to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the upcoming pay-per-view on June 17.

“The Ravishing Russian” will take on Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Naomi at the event for the briefcase that guarantees a championship match at anytime for the next year.

Other recent announcements for Total Divas include the return of Paige to the cast following her absence from the show for Season 7 (and a good portion of Season 6) and the departure of current SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella.

E! also recently announced that the show has been renewed for another two seasons.

“We are thrilled to have celebrated the 100th episode of this popular franchise and are grateful to announce two additional seasons,” Amy Introcaso-Davis, E!’s Executive Vice President of Development and Production, said in the renewal announcement. “The series will continue to give a rare glimpse at a beloved cast of strong, diverse women whose big personalities, unique relationships and aspirational lifestyles have proven to resonate with our audience.”