WWE: Corey Graves’ Wife Leaks Texts Amid Alleged Carmella Affair

Amy Polinsky has leaked texts in an attempt to prove that her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves, has had an affair with wrestling superstar Carmella.

Polinksy called out her husband on Instagram, claiming that he had been lying to hide his affair with Carmella. Her post included a family photo of herself, Graves and their three children, along with a string of texts from a contact labeled “Hubs.” She deleted the post not long after, but it included screenshots of texts that were apparently from him, admitting to the affair and perhaps even threatening suicide.

“I’m dead… I just kinda wanna disappear forever. Legit I can’t do any better than what I’ve got. I think this is it for me,” the post read. “I can’t top it what I’ve got, so why try? I just wanna fade away

“Give them whatever they need,” Graves went on, perhaps referring to his children. “I’ve come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I’m going to sleep. Maybe I’ll wake up. Maybe I won’t. I don’t wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them.”

In the caption, Polinsky claimed that Graves had a history of mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, as well as alcoholism.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.”

“I hope you guys are happy. I really do!” she added, tagging Graves and Carmella.

Polinksy deleted the post before long, but her Instagram Story included screenshots of texts where Graves apparently confirmed the affair with a third party.

“Lol, nothing is going on. Amy is simply realizing that her ego f—ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore,” the screenshot read. “I’m golden. I’m about to land in ATL, on the way to Houston.”

In the texts, Graves also suggested that he had been contacted by producers of the WWE-based reality show Total Divas, where Carmella is a regular guest. He thought that this would upset his wife.

“I’ve been looking for a reason to stay offline,” he allegedly wrote. “What’s really gonna f— her (Amy) up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up.”

Fans are not pleased with Graves, especially in light of the leaked texts. Graves has yet to respond to the scandal on social media.