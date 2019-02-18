WWE: Carmella Once Sent Corey Graves’ Daughter a Birthday Message During Alleged Affair

Carmella once sent Corey Graves’ daughter a birthday message during his alleged affair with the Total Divas star.

Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, shared the brief clip on her Instagram page, but it has since been taken down. In the video, Carmella wishes Graves and Polinsky’s daughter a happy ninth birthday, adding, “I hope your day is just as fabulous as you.”

“Good chat,” Polinsky wrote in the catpion before responding to a fan about the alleged affair.

Corey Graves’ wife posts a message of Carmella sent their child a birthday wish. pic.twitter.com/vO23pGhLsv — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) February 17, 2019

“I really don’t want [to] believe she would sleep with a married man,” the fan wrote. “Carmella seems like such a good person.”

“Definitely! A married man with 3 kids,” Polinsky replied. “She’s ‘extra’!”

On Sunday morning, Polinksy took to Instagram to publicly accuse the WWE superstar of having an affair with her husband.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote in a now-deleted post. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.”

Polinsky also shared text messages on her Instagram Story between Graves, whose real name is Matthew Polinsky, and a third party. In the messages, Graves allegedly criticized his wife and sidestepped the affair allegations. In the last message Polinsky shared, her husband appears to suggest the Total Divas producers were already in contact with him over the alleged affair.

“I’ve been looking for a reason to stay offline,” Graves allegedly wrote. “What’s really gonna f– her up is when she founds out that Total Divas just hit me up.”

Polinsky posted other text messages that she quickly deleted. In those texts, Graves appears to admit to the affair and told his wife he wants to “fade away” and “disappear forever.”

“Give them whatever they need,” Graves wrote, possibly referring to their children. “I’ve come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I’m going to sleep. Maybe I’ll wake up. Maybe I won’t. I don’t wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them.”

Since news of the alleged affair broke, fans have combed through Graves’ past interactions with Carmella. They dug up a Monday Night Raw moment when Graves went overboard talking about Carmella on Ttoal Divas, calling her his “personal favorite, Ms. ‘Money in the Bank’ Carmella.”

Graves, 34, is a former wrestler and now works as a color commentator for WWE. Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, frequently guest stars on the WWE reality show Total Divas.

