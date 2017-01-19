WWE: Big Change In Kurt Angle’s Royal Rumble Odds

In the span of a few days, Kurt Angle has gone from a long shot to making this year’s WWE Hall of Fame to a possible darkhorse to winning the 2017 Royal Rumble! According to oddschecker.com, yesterday’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement for the former WWE Grand Champion increased his odds of winning an event he’s possibly not even going to be entering.

“After winning an Olympic gold medal for freestyle wrestling in 1996 in Atlanta, Kurt Angle signed a contract at the WWE. He went onto win six world titles between 1999 and 2006. Following his success it’s now been announced that Angle will join wrestling’s elite in the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, March 31st.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the announcement was made, the former Olympic Champion’s odds have been slashed for him to win the Royal Rumble. Yesterday he was as big as 66/1 to win the battle royal, however one bookmaker has cut his odds to 20/1. According to Oddschecker he can still be backed at 50/1 with a couple of bookmakers. Following the announcement regarding the Hall of Fame, Oddschecker expect other bookmakers to follow suit and cut the odds for Angle to win the Royal Rumble, which would set him up a title shot at Wrestlemania.

22% of bets placed via Oddschecker on the Royal Rumble today have been placed on Kurt Angle, this is only second to Braun Strowman, who has received just over 30% of bets. The Undertaker, Braun Stowman and Randy Orton remain the three favourites of the main event.”

Do you expect to see Kurt Angle in the 2017 Royal Rumble?

