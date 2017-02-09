EXCLUSIVE: WWE #2 Preview Features Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar

The official WWE comic rolls on at BOOM! Studios next week, and the publisher shared an exclusive preview of the second issue with us here at ComicBook.com. The story takes place right after Seth Rollins won the World Title, in what some may say was a bit of a screwjob on both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. It’s told from the point-of-view of Rollins as the fresh champion, and in an interesting fashion, all from the storyline side of things; even the backstage interactions are “storyline,” giving wrestling fans an extended look at what the story would be if these sports entertainers actually lived as their characters around the clock.

With the new issue from writer Dennis Hopeless and artist Serg Acuña also comes some impressive cover work. The main cover, featuring Seth jumping into action, is from artist Dan Mora. BOOM! Takes advantage of WWE’s slogan with “Now, Then, Forever” covers, as well, including a breathtaking “Now” Shinsuke Nakamura variant from Spider-Gwen co-creator Robbi Rodriguez, plus an Action Figure variant, part two of the Royal Rumble connecting variant, and a Title Belt foil variant for the true collector and wrestling fan in your life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the full exclusive preview, including every cover, in the gallery below the solicitation text.

WWE #2

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Format: 32 pages, full color

Writers: Dennis Hopeless, Aubrey Sitterson

Artists: Serg Acuña, Ed McGuinness

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Dan Mora

“Now” Shinsuke Nakamura Variant Cover: Robbi Rodriguez

“Then” Shawn Michaels Variant Cover: Alexander Wells, Folío Art

“Forever” Bret Hart Variant Cover: Robert Sammelin

Action Figure Variant Cover: Adam Riches

Royal Rumble Connecting Variant Cover: Brent Schoonover

WWE World Championship Title Belt Foil Gatefold Variant Cover: Scott Newman

Price: $3.99

On sale: 2/15/17

Synopsis: Seth Rollins has finally done it—he has won the WWE Championship out from under Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. But everything has its price, and as the Authority starts calling all of his shots, forcing him to become a fighting champion with the weight of the company on his back, something’s gotta give…

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

MORE WWE News:

Over The Ropes Podcast: Elimination Chamber Predictions

Big Show Shows Off New SHREDDED Physique

Hulk Hogan’s Wrestlemania Odds Increase