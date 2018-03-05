WWE Picks WrestleMania 34’s ‘America the Beautiful’ Act

As WWE continues to flesh out WrestleMania 34’s card, they just locked down one of the finer details of the show.

WWE announced on Monday that Chloe x Halle will perform “America the Beautiful” to open the April 8th festivities in New Orleans’ Superdome.

“It is an honor for us to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ in New Orleans at WrestleMania,” said Chloe x Halle. “We feel privileged to participate in such a meaningful way at one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world.”

WWE.com provided some context on the up and coming Atlanta based siblings.

“Chloe x Halle are a dynamic sister duo, known for their angelic voices and soulful performances,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “WWE is thrilled to have them open WrestleMania with their rendition of ‘America the Beautiful,’ a role that has been filled with renowned artists in the past, including Ray Charles, John Legend, Aretha Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, Fifth Harmony and Tinashe. This will mark the first time WWE has had a duet performance of this song.”

#WrestleMania, here we come! honored to be performing “America the Beautiful” at this year’s @WrestleMania in NOLA 🎶🎤👯 pic.twitter.com/dwdFkrHJZZ — chloe and halle (@chloexhalle) March 5, 2018

The young pair of sisters got their start as internet sensations as one of their Youtube acts caught the eye of Beyoncé.

“Chloe x Halle rose to fame after their rendition of Beyoncé’s own “Pretty Hurts” caught the attention of the mogul’s Parkwood Entertainment imprint and signed them in 2014. Since then, Chloe x Halle have garnered millions of views around the world on their self-titled YouTube channel, been featured on Michelle Obama’s charity single, “This Is for My Girls,” with Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Kelly Rowland and Janelle Monae, appeared in Beyoncé’s visual tour de force, Lemonade, and released The Two of Us, brand new music mostly written and produced by the duo,” wrote WWE.

WWE has yet to comment on whether or not Chloe x Halle will sing Roman Reigns‘ coronation song after he defeats Brock Lensar to close the show. We’ll be on the lookout for that and will keep you posted as we learn more.